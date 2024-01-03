Vizio to Pay Settlement in Refresh Rate Lawsuit

Vizio, a popular television manufacturer, has agreed to pay a $3 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of misleading customers about the refresh rates of its TVs. The lawsuit, filed in 2018, alleged that Vizio advertised its LCD TVs with 60 Hz and 120 Hz refresh rates as having an “effective” refresh rate of 120 Hz and 240 Hz, respectively, due to backlight scanning technology.

However, the lawsuit argued that this advertising was misleading as backlight scanning does not actually increase the effective refresh rate of a television. The complaint also highlighted the drawbacks of backlight scanning, such as reduced brightness and potential flickering. Vizio was accused of using misleading tactics to persuade retailers to sell and recommend their TVs, ultimately selling lower-quality products at higher prices.

As part of the settlement, individuals who purchased a Vizio TV in California after April 30, 2014, can file a claim to receive compensation. The payout per person will be $17, with a potential increase to $50 if the fund allows. The final amount received by individuals may be lower if the total claims surpass the $3 million fund. Vizio has also agreed to stop advertising their TVs with misleading refresh rate claims.

This settlement comes at a time when motion blur-fighting techniques, such as backlight scanning and frame interpolation, are being criticized for potentially worsening the viewing experience. Other TV manufacturers, like LG and TCL, have also faced similar lawsuits regarding refresh rate claims. While the case against LG was dismissed, TCL settled for $2,900,000.

Overall, this settlement serves as a reminder for television manufacturers to be transparent and accurate in their advertising claims, avoiding misleading tactics that can negatively impact consumer trust.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What was Vizio accused of in the lawsuit?

Vizio was accused of misleading customers about the refresh rates of its TVs by advertising them with higher “effective” refresh rates achieved through backlight scanning.

What is backlight scanning?

Backlight scanning is a technique used by some TVs to reduce motion blur. It involves blinking the backlight on and off quickly to create the illusion of smoother motion.

What are the drawbacks of backlight scanning?

Backlight scanning can result in reduced brightness and potential flickering, which can impact the overall viewing experience.

Are other TV manufacturers facing similar lawsuits?

Yes, other TV manufacturers like LG and TCL have faced lawsuits regarding their refresh rate claims. LG’s case was dismissed, while TCL settled for a substantial amount.

Why is this settlement significant for consumers?

The settlement serves as a reminder that TV manufacturers should provide accurate and transparent information about the capabilities of their products. It highlights the importance of avoiding misleading tactics that may compromise consumer trust.