The Upcoming Vivo X100 Pro Plus: An Ambitious Camera Upgrade

The Vivo X90 Pro Plus was known for its exceptional camera quality, rivaling that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pixel 7 Pro. However, there are now reports about Vivo’s next flagship phone, the Vivo X100 Pro Plus, which is said to feature an even more ambitious camera system.

According to a leaker on Weibo, the specs for the Vivo X100 Pro Plus include two exciting camera upgrades. The main camera will feature an IMX 989 sensor with a variable aperture, allowing for greater control over the amount of light entering the lens. In addition, the phone will reportedly have a remarkable 200MP telephoto lens.

Variable aperture refers to the ability of a lens to adjust the size of its diaphragm, controlling the amount of light that enters the camera’s sensor. Most phone cameras have fixed apertures, but with variable aperture technology, users can select from multiple aperture settings, resulting in different looks and increased control over light capture. Xiaomi’s 13 Ultra has already showcased the potential of this technology.

While variable aperture lenses are currently rare in phones, Chinese manufacturers have been at the forefront of implementing this feature. However, there is a possibility that more global phone models, such as iPhones and Galaxies, will adopt this technology in the future.

Aside from the camera upgrades, other rumored specifications for the Vivo X100 Pro Plus include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, LPDDR5x RAM, UFS4.0 storage, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Overall, the Vivo X100 Pro Plus is shaping up to be an exciting flagship phone with significant camera enhancements. Users can expect improved low-light performance and the ability to capture stunning detail with its impressive 200MP telephoto lens.