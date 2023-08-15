Vivo Y56 and Vivo Y16 Receives Price Cuts in India

Vivo has announced that the Vivo Y56 and Vivo Y16 smartphones in India will now be available at discounted prices. The Vivo Y56 was launched in February with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y16 was unveiled in September 2022 with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Vivo Y56 comes in a single storage variant of 8GB + 128GB. It was originally priced at Rs. 19,999 but has now been reduced to Rs. 18,999. The smartphone is available in Black Engine and Orange Shimmer colour options. Additionally, there are discounts and cashback offers of up to Rs. 2,000 on select bank cards.

On the other hand, the Vivo Y16 has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000. The 4GB + 64GB variant is now priced at Rs. 10,999, while the 4GB + 128GB variant is marked at Rs. 12,999. The phone is available in Drizzling Gold and Stellar Black colourways. Similar to the Vivo Y56, the Vivo Y16 also offers additional bank discounts of up to Rs. 2,000 and a flat cashback offer of up to Rs. 1,000.

The Vivo Y56 features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor on the back, as well as a 16-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, OTG, FM radio, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Vivo Y16 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, as well as a 5-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and features a fingerprint and scratch-resistant back panel.

