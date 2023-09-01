Vivo Announces Price Cut for Vivo Y36 and Y02t in India

Vivo has recently reduced the prices of two of its budget-friendly smartphones in India, namely the Vivo Y36 and the Y02t. Originally priced at Rs 16,999, the Vivo Y36 is now available for just Rs 15,999. Additionally, the Vivo Y02t, which was launched at Rs 9,999, now sells for Rs 9,499.

To make the deal even more enticing, Vivo is offering a limited-time cashback of Rs 1,000 for purchases made with select bank cards. Both the Vivo Y36 and the Y02t can be purchased through Amazon India and Vivo’s official online store.

The Vivo Y36 4G comes with a 6.64-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and a teardrop notch. It features a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The smartphone offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with the option for an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. The device sports a 50MP primary rear camera and a 2MP bokeh lens, along with a 16MP selfie camera. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging and also includes features such as a fingerprint scanner, dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.1.

On the other hand, the Vivo Y02t features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a teardrop notch. It runs on the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The rear camera is an 8MP shooter with LED flash, while the front camera offers a 5MP sensor. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It comes with dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB 2.0.

With the reduced prices and attractive specifications, the Vivo Y36 and Y02t offer great value for those looking for budget-friendly smartphones.

