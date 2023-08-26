Vivo V29e: Price, Storage Options, and Key Specifications Revealed

The Vivo V29e is set to make its debut in the Indian market on August 28th, and ahead of its launch, new information has emerged regarding the smartphone’s price, storage options, and key specifications. A report from The Techoutlook suggests that the Vivo V29e will be available in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is expected to be priced at Rs. 26,999, while another variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage could debut in India at Rs. 28,999. This aligns with earlier rumors that the smartphone would fall within the Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000 price range. However, official confirmation from the company is still pending.

In terms of design, the Vivo V29e has been teased to feature a 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch hole cutout centered at the top. The smartphone will be available in Arctic Red and Arctic Blue color options. For its camera setup, it will sport a dual rear camera module with a 64-megapixel main sensor and OIS support, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, there will be a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Additional rumors suggest that the Vivo V29e will come equipped with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, 360Hz PWM dimming, and a 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is also rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

In preparation for the launch, the product page for the Vivo V29e has already gone live on Vivo India’s official website as well as Flipkart. Fans of Vivo can look forward to the official unveiling of the smartphone on August 28th.

