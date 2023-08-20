Vivo V29e: A Camera-Focused Mid-Premium Smartphone

Vivo is set to launch its camera-focused mid-premium smartphone, the Vivo V29e, in India. In anticipation of the official release, Vivo has unveiled the smartphone’s slim design featuring a curved display. Additionally, the company has provided details about the camera specifications.

According to the official Vivo V29e product page, the phone will be equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera and a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS). There is also another camera on the back, likely a macro lens. The selfie camera supports “Eye Auto Focus” for improved focus and Vivo is emphasizing the device’s night portrait capabilities.

The Vivo V29e will be available in two color options, including the Artistic Red edition with a “color-changing glass” feature. This glass allows the phone to change its shade to black when exposed to UV lights, similar to the technology used in devices like the V25.

In terms of design, the Vivo V29e bears a resemblance to the Motorola Edge 40, boasting a sleek and curved display. It has a thickness of 7.57mm, slightly thicker than the Edge 40’s 7.49mm body.

According to leaks, the Vivo V29e may feature a 6.73-inch display, a 4,600mAh battery, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC with 8GB RAM. It is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000, similar to previous Vivo V-series smartphones, with the base variant starting at Rs 25,000.

Several other smartphone manufacturers are also preparing to launch their mid-premium offerings. Honor, a Chinese smartphone maker, is making a comeback with the Honor Tech division and is expected to unveil the Honor P90 smartphone. iQOO is also planning the launch of the iQOO Z7 Pro, which shares similarities with the Vivo V29e according to the official poster. The Z7 Pro is expected to offer more advanced features, including a curved display, a 64-megapixel OIS camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200, 8GB RAM, a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging, and Wi-Fi 6 capabilities.

Unlike Samsung and other China-based Android brands, Vivo, iQOO, and similar brands still include a charging brick in the box along with their smartphones.