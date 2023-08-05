Vivo to Release Vivo V29e: What to Expect

Vivo is preparing to launch another smartphone, following the recent release of the Vivo V29 5G. The upcoming device, known as the Vivo V2303, has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, confirming its Bluetooth 5.1 support.

The Vivo V29e 5G, with the model number V2304, is expected to be a global variant. It is rumored to feature a Dimensity 7000 series chipset with options for 8GB and 12GB of RAM. The device may also offer 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, the Vivo V29e will come with a 4,600mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging.

In terms of photography, the smartphone is rumored to sport a 64-megapixel primary camera. However, detailed information about the device is still limited.

Meanwhile, the already-launched Vivo V29 5G offers impressive features. It boasts a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels. Powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, the V29 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is equipped with a 4,600mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging.

For capturing stunning photos, the Vivo V29 5G offers a 50-megapixel front camera and a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). Additionally, it has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

As Vivo gears up to release the Vivo V29e, fans eagerly await more information about the device’s specifications and features. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new smartphone release.