Vivo V29 Set for Global Launch on September 7, Tipster Claims

According to a reliable tipster, the Vivo V29 is slated for a global launch on September 7. While an official India release date has not been confirmed, it is believed to be imminent. The Vivo V29 is expected to be available in over 39 countries, including India. The handset has already been launched in Czechia, with a price tag of CZK 8,499 (~$389).

The Vivo V29 is a mid-range smartphone that boasts an attractive design and impressive specifications. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with curved edges on both sides. The display has a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also comes equipped with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

With dimensions of just 7.46mm in thickness and weighing 186g, the Vivo V29 is slim and lightweight. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The device is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It runs on Android 13 with FunTouch OS 13 on top.

The highlight of the Vivo V29 is its camera setup. It features a 50MP front camera with autofocus support, perfect for capturing stunning selfies. On the rear, there is a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a ring LED flash.

Overall, the Vivo V29 offers a stylish design and impressive specifications at a mid-range price point. It is expected to be a popular choice among smartphone enthusiasts globally.

Source: Twitter/X