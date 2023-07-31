vivo Collaborates with Sony’s Lytia for Custom LYT800 Sensor and Zeiss for Vario-Apo-Sonner Lens

vivo has announced a collaboration with Sony’s Lytia division to develop a customized version of the LYT800 sensor for its upcoming vivo X100 series. The LYT800 sensor utilizes Sony’s innovative stacked design, which separates the photodiodes and transistors into two layers. This design enables improved low-light performance, comparable to cameras with larger 1″ sensors. The custom LYT800 sensor will have a resolution of 53MP.

In addition to the customized sensor, vivo has also partnered with Zeiss to create the Vario-Apo-Sonner telephoto lens specifically for the X100 series. This lens will feature a floating design, allowing it to focus at closer distances.

Furthermore, vivo recently introduced the V3 ISP, a 6nm chip that offers advanced post-processing capabilities. The V3 ISP supports features such as portrait mode videos at up to 4K resolution.

While details about the camera specifications of the international vivo X100 are still unknown, leaked information suggests that the phone may be equipped with one of the Dimensity 8-series chips, possibly the Dimensity 9300. It is expected to feature 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a high-refresh-rate 120Hz AMOLED display, and a large 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability.

Overall, the collaboration between vivo and Sony’s Lytia division for the customized LYT800 sensor, as well as the partnership with Zeiss for the Vario-Apo-Sonner lens, indicates vivo’s commitment to providing enhanced camera capabilities in its upcoming X100 series smartphones. The use of innovative technologies and strategic partnerships aims to deliver a higher quality photography experience for users.