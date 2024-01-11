Vivaldi 6.5.3206.53 Update: Enhanced Performance and Bug Fixes

Vivaldi, the user-centric web browser built on the Blink engine, has released its latest update, version 6.5.3206.53. This update brings enhanced performance, bug fixes, and various improvements to the browser.

In this update, Vivaldi has upgraded to Chromium 120.0.6099.221, ensuring compatibility with the latest web technologies and delivering better overall performance. Users can expect a smoother browsing experience and improved stability.

The update also addresses several crash issues that users might have encountered. One crash bug occurred when creating a private window, and another when closing a window with multiple profiles open. These issues have now been resolved, providing a seamless browsing experience.

Vivaldi takes pride in offering a highly customizable interface, and this update enhances that aspect. Internal icons in the Sessions Panel are now properly aligned, ensuring a more visually appealing experience for users. Additionally, the QR code dialog now displays correctly in non-English languages, further enhancing accessibility for a diverse range of users.

Other improvements include the fix for tabs not closing when clicking the close button within the tab or the “Close tab” option in the context menu. The level of zoom is now correctly retained on the start page, making it easier for users to view content according to their preferences.

To download the latest version of Vivaldi, visit the official Vivaldi website. The update is available for both 64-bit and 32-bit systems.

Summary

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I update my Vivaldi browser?

To update your Vivaldi browser, visit the official Vivaldi website and download the latest version for your system (64-bit or 32-bit). Install the update and it will automatically replace the previous version, preserving your settings and bookmarks.

2. Can I customize the appearance of Vivaldi’s interface?

Yes, Vivaldi offers a highly customizable interface. You can personalize the background color, overall theme, address bar, tab positioning, and start pages according to your preferences. You can also stack and tile tabs, add annotations to web pages, and make notes on bookmarks.

3. What is the Blink engine?

The Blink engine is the rendering engine used by Vivaldi, Chrome, and Chromium browsers. It is responsible for processing and displaying web content, ensuring a fast and seamless browsing experience. Blink is continuously updated to support new web technologies and provide better performance.