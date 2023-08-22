Researchers Develop New Technique for Real-Time Visualization of Entangled Photons

Researchers at the University of Ottawa, in collaboration with scientists from the Sapienza University of Rome, have developed a groundbreaking technique for visualizing the wave function of entangled photons in real-time. The wave function is a fundamental aspect of quantum mechanics that describes the quantum state of a particle. This new technique has the potential to significantly impact the field of quantum technology.

Entanglement is a phenomenon where the states of two or more particles become correlated, regardless of the distance between them. The researchers used the analogy of a pair of shoes to explain entanglement. When one shoe is identified, the nature of the other shoe is instantly known, even if it is located far away. However, there is inherent uncertainty until the moment of observation.

The wave function allows scientists to predict the outcomes of measurements on quantum entities. In this case, the wave function describes the quantum state of two entangled photons. Characterizing this state, known as quantum tomography, is a challenging task with traditional approaches.

Previous experiments using projective measurements to perform quantum tomography took hours or even days and were sensitive to noise. The new technique, based on digital holography, offers a faster and more efficient alternative. By superimposing the biphoton state with a known quantum state and analyzing the spatial distribution of coincident photon arrivals, the unknown wave function can be reconstructed.

The researchers used an advanced camera with nanosecond resolution to record the events. This new approach is exponentially faster than previous techniques, taking only minutes or seconds instead of days. It also solves the scalability challenge of projective tomography.

This breakthrough has implications for quantum state characterization, quantum communication, and quantum imaging techniques. It has the potential to accelerate advancements in quantum technology. The study was published in the journal Nature Photonics.

Sources:

– DOI: 10.1038/s41566-023-01272-3

– University of Ottawa