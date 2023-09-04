Microsoft Retires Visual Studio for Mac, Focusing on Cross-Platform Development

Microsoft has recently announced the retirement of Visual Studio for Mac, marking the end of an era for Mac-based .NET developers. As of August 31, 2024, Visual Studio for Mac 17.6 will no longer receive support from Microsoft. During the final year of support, essential updates such as security patches and bug fixes will be provided, but no new features or language additions will be introduced.

Microsoft’s decision to retire Visual Studio for Mac comes as the company shifts its focus towards optimizing Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code (VS Code) for cross-platform development. This shift aligns with Microsoft’s ongoing investments in these tools to enhance the overall development experience for users.

For existing Visual Studio for Mac users, Microsoft suggests transitioning to alternative solutions. One option is to use Visual Studio Code with the C# Dev Kit, which includes .NET MAUI and Unity Extensions. Another alternative is to run the Windows version of Visual Studio in a virtual machine on a Mac, particularly for users with specific IDE requirements such as legacy Xamarin projects or F# development.

Additionally, developers can access Visual Studio through a cloud-hosted virtual machine via Microsoft Dev Box, providing them with the necessary tools for .NET/C# development.

While Microsoft’s decision has received some mixed feedback from users, with several suggesting open-sourcing the software for community-driven development, it is important to note that no official plans have been announced regarding this possibility.

To gain deeper insights and engage in the ongoing discussion, developers are encouraged to explore the comment section of the official announcement blog post.

Sources:

– Microsoft Visual Studio Blog – “Retiring Visual Studio for Mac” by Anthony Cangialosi, Group Product Manager at DevDiv