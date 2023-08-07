Introducing Virtus Motors’ Alpha A and Alpha I Electric Cycles

Electric vehicle manufacturer Virtus Motors has launched its Alpha A and Alpha I electric cycles in the country. For the first 50 customers, these electric cycles are available at an introductory price of ₹15,999 each. The price will then increase to ₹17,999 for the first 100 customers and ₹19,999 for the remaining consumers as part of a special launch discount. The bicycles, originally priced at ₹24,999, have been made more affordable to attract a wider customer base.

These electric cycles have been introduced to coincide with Virtus Motors’ 7th anniversary. Initially, customers can purchase the cycles only through the company’s official website. However, after the initial online offer, the models will also be made available on popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and BajajMall.in, as well as at the company’s dealerships in select cities.

The Alpha A and Alpha I electric cycles feature a single level of pedal assist and throttle, providing riders with the flexibility to switch between modes based on their needs and preferences. These models have been designed based on customer feedback and come with a fixed battery pack with 8.0 Ah capacity, ensuring consistent and long-lasting power. The front suspension and disc brakes guarantee a smooth ride, while the single-speed design makes them suitable for various terrains.

A notable feature of these electric cycles is the one-inch LCD display, placed next to the throttle grips. This display provides real-time information to enhance the rider’s experience.

Virtus Motors aims to bridge the cost gap between conventional cycles and electric cycles with the introduction of the Alpha A and Alpha I models. Co-Founder and Director, Tushaar Bajaj, expressed his excitement about offering these state-of-the-art models to provide an exhilarating riding experience for customers.