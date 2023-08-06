Virtuix Secures $5 Million in Funding for Omni One VR Treadmill

Virtuix, the company behind the Omni One VR treadmill system, has successfully secured $5 million in funding. The company faced a two-year delay due to the pandemic, but with this latest investment, they are close to surpassing their funding goal. They plan to deliver 1,000 VR treadmills by the end of 2023.

The funding comes from a combination of private and institutional investors, led by JC Team Capital. As part of the investment, Parth Jani, the founder and CEO of JC Team, will join Virtuix’s board of directors.

These funds will be used to ramp up production of the Omni One and achieve profitability by 2024. Beta units have already been delivered to 8,000 investors, and the remaining units are expected to be shipped in the first quarter of 2024. Pre-orders for the general public will open in late 2023.

The Omni One VR treadmill features a base shaped like a satellite dish, on which users glide using special shoes. Sensors track the walking motion and translate it into virtual reality, providing a realistic experience of physical movement in virtual worlds. The system comes bundled with the Pico Neo 3 Pro VR headset and has its own game store, with plans to offer 30 games by the end of the year.

Compared to its predecessor, the Omni Pro arcade model, the Omni One is lighter, more compact, and allows for greater freedom of movement. The introductory price for the Omni One is $2,595 plus shipping.

With this recent funding, Virtuix is poised to bring their innovative VR treadmill system to a wider audience and revolutionize the virtual reality gaming experience.