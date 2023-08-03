Virgin Galactic Reports Significant Boost in Revenue in Q2

Virgin Galactic, the space tourism company owned by Richard Branson, has seen a substantial increase in revenue during the second quarter as it started flying paying customers. The company reported revenue of $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, compared to $357,000 in the same period last year. This surge in revenue was primarily driven by commercial spaceflight and membership fees from future astronauts.

Despite the increase in revenue, Virgin Galactic experienced a net loss of $134.4 million, up from $110.7 million in the previous year. This loss can be attributed to the company’s investment in research and development expenses for the development of its future fleet. In the April-June quarter, the company spent $87 million on research and development, as compared to $62 million a year ago.

The company aims to fly customers monthly using its current vehicle, VSS Unity, and is also working on developing a next-generation spacecraft, Delta-Class, which will enable weekly flights. Virgin Galactic achieved its first commercial flight on June 29 and plans to conduct its second commercial spaceflight on August 10 with three private astronauts.

Despite the financial loss, Virgin Galactic’s CEO, Michael Colglazier, expressed optimism about the company’s future. He stated that the company’s financial position remains strong and their focus is on expanding the business and delivering Delta Class spaceships for commercial service by 2026. Virgin Galactic anticipates generating $1 million in revenue in the current quarter and the fourth quarter of 2023.

Although Virgin Galactic’s shares fell 6 percent along with the broader market decline, their success in attracting revenue from space tourists showcases the growing market for commercial space travel.