Virgin Galactic Anticipates Lower Revenue for Private Orbital Tours

Virgin Galactic is gearing up for its second commercial trip to suborbital heights, scheduled to launch in less than two weeks. However, the company is cautious about the revenue it expects from its private orbital tours. Despite a successful first commercial flight generating $2 million in revenue for the second quarter of 2023, Virgin Galactic anticipates only $1 million in revenue for each of the next two quarters.

The first space tourism flight by Virgin Galactic took place on June 29, with a three-person crew from the Italian Air Force and National Research Council of Italy aboard the VSS Unity suborbital spaceplane. The upcoming mission, Galactic 02, is set to launch on August 10 from Spaceport America in New Mexico, carrying the company’s first crew of private customers.

The lower revenue expectations stem from the fact that about three-fourths of the 800 tickets sold so far were priced between $200,000 and $250,000. However, the company later raised ticket prices to $450,000 each. Additionally, missions with government customers command higher pricing at $600,000 per seat.

Despite the reduced revenue projections, Virgin Galactic’s performance is still better than the same period last year. Its second-quarter earnings in 2022 amounted to $357,000. The introduction of commercial spaceflights and membership fees has contributed to the uplift in quarterly earnings this year.

Virgin Galactic remains committed to the advancement of space tourism and is continuously exploring ways to enhance its offerings to cater to a broader customer base.