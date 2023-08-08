Virgin Galactic Set to Launch First Space Tourists

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic is preparing to send its first group of tourists to space on Thursday. The Galactic 02 mission will include three paying customers, including an 80-year-old Olympian and a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean. The launch will take place from Spaceport America in New Mexico, with a Virgin Galactic crew piloting the rocket ship Unity, initially attached to the mothership VMS Eve.

This upcoming mission is a significant milestone for Virgin Galactic, following the success of their Galactic 01 mission in June. Earlier this year, the brand faced setbacks with the failure of another venture, Virgin Orbit’s UK rocket launch, which led to bankruptcy. However, recent reports show increased revenue for Virgin Galactic, as more people show interest in purchasing tickets for space travel.

The current valuation of the space tourism market is $600 million (£470 million) in 2021. However, experts predict that it will grow exponentially and reach over $7 billion by the end of the decade. Trisha Saxena, an investor expert, believes that space tourism has the potential to become a major driver of the global tourism economy due to rising demand. Virgin Galactic has already sold 800 tickets, although at a high price of $450,000. Other companies like US start-up World View offer cheaper options, such as “stratospheric balloons” reservations priced at $50,000.

Nevertheless, some experts remain skeptical about space tourism’s immediate impact on the overall economy, arguing that it will predominantly cater to the super-rich. While space tourism could generate jobs, skills, and investment at the local and regional levels, consultants like Will Lecky suggest that it is unlikely to have a significant aggregate impact on the UK economy.

In conclusion, the space tourism industry is gaining traction, and Virgin Galactic is at the forefront. Despite differing opinions on its economic benefits, the strong demand and increasing investments in this sector point to its potential growth and development in the years ahead.