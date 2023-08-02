Virgin Galactic Reports Q2 Results, Advances in Commercial Space Operations

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has released its second-quarter results, showcasing its progress in expanding its commercial operations within the private space industry. Analysts had projected a loss of 51 cents per share and revenue of $1.2 billion for the company.

In June, Virgin Galactic achieved a significant milestone with the successful Galactic 01 mission – its first commercial flight. This mission transported three crew members into space for microgravity research. Looking ahead, the company is preparing for its Galactic 02 mission, scheduled for August 10th. Notably, this upcoming mission will mark the first time private astronauts are carried into space by Virgin Galactic.

Following the Galactic 02 mission, Virgin Galactic aims to have monthly flights, a plan that industry experts are keenly interested in. The turnaround time of the spacecraft will be a crucial aspect to monitor, as it can impact the frequency of future flights and the company’s overall profitability.

Although Virgin Galactic has made progress, analysts caution that a full ramp-up of operations is still several years away. It is worth noting that the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for its satellite-launching entity, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc., which adds another element of scrutiny. Furthermore, analysts will also be closely monitoring developments regarding the competition between Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

Despite these challenges, Virgin Galactic’s stock has shown positive momentum, experiencing its largest single-day percentage gain in over a month. The company’s shares have risen by 23% in 2023, surpassing the performance of the S&P 500 index.