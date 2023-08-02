Virgin Galactic Expects Modest Revenues from Suborbital Spaceplane Flights

Virgin Galactic has revealed that its suborbital spaceplane flights are projected to generate only modest revenues in the near future. In the second quarter of 2023, the company reported revenue of $2 million, which came from its inaugural commercial SpaceShipTwo mission, “Galactic 01,” and membership fees from private astronaut customers. The company plans to conduct approximately one flight per month.

The upcoming Galactic 02 mission, scheduled for August 10, will cater to private astronaut customers. Virgin Galactic’s CEO, Michael Colglazier, believes that this flight will mark the beginning of a new era of suborbital human spaceflight and expand access to space for private individuals.

Although Galactic 02 is viewed as a significant milestone, Virgin Galactic is downplaying the revenue it will generate. The company forecasts $1 million in revenue for each of the next two quarters. This is partly due to the fact that the majority of tickets have already been sold at lower prices, and initially, only three paying customers will be accommodated per flight to accommodate an astronaut trainer.

Research flights like Galactic 01 are more lucrative, generating approximately $600,000 per seat equivalent. However, out of the first 1,000 seats, only around 100 have been reserved for research customers.

To manage its customer backlog, Virgin Galactic has temporarily suspended ticket sales, except through travel agency Virtuoso. New ticket sales will resume closer to the introduction of the Delta class of next-generation spaceplanes in 2026, with prices expected to start at $450,000.

Colglazier also mentioned that Virgin Galactic does not foresee operating VSS Imagine, a second suborbital spaceplane currently under development. The company’s focus is on getting Unity into commercial service and developing the Delta class of vehicles.

Despite a net loss of $134.4 million in the second quarter, Virgin Galactic raised $241 million through a stock sale. As a result, the company is left with $980 million in cash and equivalents by the end of the quarter.