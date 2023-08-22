The Viltrox 27mm f/1.2 Pro Autofocus Lens: A Budget Masterpiece

The Viltrox 27mm f/1.2 Pro Autofocus lens for Fujifilm X-mount is now on the market, and it is making waves with its combination of excellent optical quality and affordability. Priced at just $545, this lens promises remarkable resolution and superlative precision, earning it the title of a “masterpiece of optical engineering.”

Viltrox, a relative newcomer in the high-end optics space, is confident in the performance of this lens. The company highlights the lens’s crystal-clear image quality and its ability to deliver stunningly clear shots. The lens features a construction of 15 elements in 11 groups, with integrated HOYA aspherical elements, two extra-low dispersion elements, and five high refractive index lenses. These components work together with a nano-multilayer coating to produce artifact-free images.

The autofocus of the Viltrox 27mm f/1.2 Pro lens is driven by a stepping motor (STM) and has a minimum focusing distance of 0.28 meters. With a 67mm front filter thread, the lens offers versatility while maintaining a compact size. Additionally, the lens’s focal length, equivalent to approximately 40mm on full-frame, provides a natural viewpoint similar to that of the human eye, making it ideal for various photography styles.

In a review by PetaPixel’s Mike Smith, the lens proved to be a stellar performer, even without considering its low price. Smith describes it as a great lens that offers something unique in the market and can fit the needs of photographers in a range of scenarios. The lens’s dynamic interplay of the f/1.2 aperture and remarkable resolution elevates captures to unprecedented heights, from candid snapshots to evocative portraits.

The Viltrox 27mm f/1.2 Pro Autofocus lens is available for purchase starting at $545. This lens is another testament to Viltrox’s commitment to providing high-quality, budget-friendly optics.

