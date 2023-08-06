Vilebrequin Collaborates with Highsnobiety for New Swimwear Collection

Vilebrequin, a renowned swimwear brand, has partnered with Highsnobiety to launch an exclusive collection. With over 50 years of expertise in the industry, Vilebrequin is recognized for its exceptional craftsmanship and commitment to sustainability.

The collection draws inspiration from St. Tropez, a picturesque coastal town in France. St. Tropez is renowned for its association with artists and supermodels, making it the perfect muse for Vilebrequin’s latest creations. The collection pays homage to the town’s vibrant 1970s era, celebrated for its celebrity visitors and notable events such as Mick and Bianca Jagger’s iconic wedding.

Designed for leisurely days on the French Riviera, the collection comprises 16 carefully crafted pieces. It features an array of items including colorful beach towels, graphic hoodies, and the brand’s signature swimwear. The co-branded swim trunks are available in light blue, orange, or with green and white stripes. They can be styled with matching camp collar shirts and summer accessories, offering a complete and stylish look for beachgoers.

In line with Vilebrequin’s commitment to longevity, the collection is not limited to this summer alone. It is designed to accompany individuals on all their future vacations. Vilebrequin provides an in-house repair service, ensuring their swimwear lasts a lifetime and carries the cherished memories of past holidays.

The collection will be exclusively available at the Highsnobiety Shop, as well as Vilebrequin’s physical stores and online retail spaces, starting from August 9th. Swimwear enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing the blend of Vilebrequin’s high-quality craftsmanship and Highsnobiety’s contemporary aesthetic in this remarkable collection.