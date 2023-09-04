ISRO’s Vikram Lander Successfully Completes Lunar Surface Hop Experiment

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a major milestone in its space exploration journey with the successful completion of a hop experiment on the lunar surface by its Vikram Lander. As part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the lander fired its engines and elevated itself by around 40 cm, before safely landing at a distance of 30 to 40 cm away. This surpassing of mission objectives demonstrates the lander’s capability to maneuver and navigate the lunar terrain, which is crucial for future exploratory missions and potential human expeditions to the moon.

The Vikram Lander, which landed on the moon’s surface on August 23, is equipped with four payloads to study various aspects of the lunar environment. These payloads include RAMBHA, which measures near-surface plasma density; ChaSTE, which assesses the thermal properties of lunar soil; ILSA, which monitors seismic activity; and LRA, which helps understand the dynamics of the lunar system.

Following the successful hop experiment, all systems on the Vikram Lander were reported to be functioning normally and in good health. The deployed payloads, including Ramp, ChaSTE, and ILSA, were folded back and effectively redeployed after the experiment, showcasing the lander’s operational capabilities.

This achievement not only highlights India’s technological prowess but also opens the door for more ambitious lunar missions in the future. The data collected from the Vikram Lander will continue to be analyzed by ISRO, with the expectation of more groundbreaking discoveries from this pioneering lunar mission.

