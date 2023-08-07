Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale Offers Discounts on Wide Range of Apple Products

Vijay Sales is currently holding the Apple Days Sale, offering deals on various Apple products. The sale is available both at Vijay Sales retail outlets and their official website.

One of the featured deals is on the iPhone 14 with 128GB storage. The starting price is Rs 69,900, but customers can also receive a cashback of Rs 4,000 with HDFC Bank cards. Additionally, customers can get an exchange bonus of Rs 8,000 if they trade in their existing smartphone valued at Rs 15,000 or more at Vijay Sales stores. This brings the total discount to Rs 37,000, making the final price of the iPhone 14 with 128GB storage only Rs 42,900.

In addition to the iPhone 14, customers can find exclusive deals and special prices on other Apple products. This includes other iPhone models, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), Protect+, and Apple Accessories.

For example, the iPhone 14 starts at Rs 65,900 with cashbacks on HDFC Bank cards. The range of iPads starts from Rs 25,990 for the 9th Gen model and goes up to Rs 75,670 for the iPad Pro. MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models powered by the M1 or M2 chip are available starting from Rs 75,900 and Rs 1,11,900, respectively.

Customers can also take advantage of the MyVS Rewards Loyalty program. By participating in this program, customers can earn loyalty points on their purchases, which can be redeemed at any Vijay Sales store for future purchases.