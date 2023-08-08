Vietnam’s Richest Man Poised to Increase Fortune with VinFast’s SPAC Listing

Vietnam’s wealthiest individual, Pham Nhat Vuong, is expected to see a significant increase in his fortune of up to $11 billion through the upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of his electric-vehicle company, VinFast. The IPO will be carried out through a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listing with Black Spade Acquisition Co.

If approved by shareholders, the deal could result in an equity value of $23 billion for VinFast, consequently raising Vuong’s wealth to approximately $16 billion. Despite the potentially enormous windfall, there are potential obstacles to overcome.

The popularity of blank-check deals, which flourished during the pandemic, has diminished in recent times. Moreover, evidence suggests that equity valuations often decline shortly after trading begins for SPAC deals. On top of these concerns, VinFast has faced operational challenges and quality issues.

The company has experienced software malfunctions that necessitated the recall of certain vehicles. Moreover, criticisms have arisen regarding the overall quality of its products. Nonetheless, VinFast remains optimistic about its sales projections for the current year, aiming to achieve 45,000 to 50,000 sales. Furthermore, the company intends to break even by the conclusion of 2024.

Vuong has previously invested substantial financial resources into VinFast and is fully committed to its success. He initially earned his fortune from a prosperous instant noodle business and subsequently established Vingroup, a conglomerate with diverse business interests.

In conclusion, Vietnam’s Pham Nhat Vuong is expected to witness a substantial boost in his wealth through the SPAC listing of VinFast—his electric-vehicle company. Despite potential challenges surrounding the IPO, VinFast maintains an optimistic outlook for its future sales and financial performance.