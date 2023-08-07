Electric Vehicle Sales Set to Double in Vietnam, Predicts Report

According to a recent report by BMI Research, the sales of passenger electric vehicles (EVs) in Vietnam are projected to at least double this year. The report indicates a 114.8% year-on-year increase, with sales expected to reach approximately 18,000 units. This surge will largely be driven by battery electric vehicles (BEVs), which are predicted to experience a 104.4% growth compared to the previous year, totaling nearly 17,000 units. Additionally, plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) could witness a nine-fold increase, reaching almost 1,100 units.

Looking ahead, BMI Research forecasts continued growth in passenger EV sales in Vietnam, with an average annual growth rate of 25.8% from 2023 to 2032. This trajectory would result in an impressive annual sales volume of around 65,000 units by 2032, a substantial increase from the 8,400 units sold in 2022. The report also highlights a rising penetration rate for passenger EVs, which is expected to reach 13.6% by 2030, a significant leap from the previous year’s rate of 2.9%.

Currently, VinFast dominates the passenger EV market in Vietnam, boasting over 50% market share in 2022. Other Chinese brands occupy the remainder of the market. The report suggests that the vigorous growth in EV sales will be propelled by VinFast’s increased production and delivery of vehicles throughout 2023. Moreover, other EV manufacturers like Wuling HongGuang, Skoda, and Hyundai are expected to contribute to the market’s expansion between 2023 and 2032.