CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Electric Vehicle Sales Set to Double in Vietnam, Predicts Report

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 7, 2023
Electric Vehicle Sales Set to Double in Vietnam, Predicts Report

According to a recent report by BMI Research, the sales of passenger electric vehicles (EVs) in Vietnam are projected to at least double this year. The report indicates a 114.8% year-on-year increase, with sales expected to reach approximately 18,000 units. This surge will largely be driven by battery electric vehicles (BEVs), which are predicted to experience a 104.4% growth compared to the previous year, totaling nearly 17,000 units. Additionally, plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) could witness a nine-fold increase, reaching almost 1,100 units.

Looking ahead, BMI Research forecasts continued growth in passenger EV sales in Vietnam, with an average annual growth rate of 25.8% from 2023 to 2032. This trajectory would result in an impressive annual sales volume of around 65,000 units by 2032, a substantial increase from the 8,400 units sold in 2022. The report also highlights a rising penetration rate for passenger EVs, which is expected to reach 13.6% by 2030, a significant leap from the previous year’s rate of 2.9%.

Currently, VinFast dominates the passenger EV market in Vietnam, boasting over 50% market share in 2022. Other Chinese brands occupy the remainder of the market. The report suggests that the vigorous growth in EV sales will be propelled by VinFast’s increased production and delivery of vehicles throughout 2023. Moreover, other EV manufacturers like Wuling HongGuang, Skoda, and Hyundai are expected to contribute to the market’s expansion between 2023 and 2032.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

Personalized Advertising and Tailored Content

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

European Regulations and Standards for Burglar Alarm Systems: What You Need to Know

Aug 7, 2023
News

Benchmark Space Systems Showcases SmartAIM Software at SmallSat Conference

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Personalized Advertising and Tailored Content

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Satellite

Northrop Grumman Corporation: A Leader in Defense Systems and Equipment

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

European Regulations and Standards for Burglar Alarm Systems: What You Need to Know

Aug 7, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Set to Launch iPhone 15 Next Month

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments