Vietnam’s Electric Vehicle Industry Experiences Significant Growth

Vietnam’s electric vehicle (EV) industry is witnessing remarkable progress, primarily driven by the production increase of VinFast and other EV manufacturers in the country. According to a recent report from BMI Research, passenger EV sales in Vietnam are estimated to grow by 114.8% in 2023, with approximately 18,000 units sold. Specifically, sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are expected to rise by 104.4% to around 17,000 units, while plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) may reach up to 1,100 units.

The surge in sales can be attributed to the local manufacturing efforts of VinFast, Skoda, Wuling HongGuang, and Hyundai. VinFast, Vietnam’s homegrown EV manufacturer, has set a target to sell 50,000 EVs this year and plans to expand exports to North America, as well as commence shipping operations to Europe. In an effort to establish a presence in the U.S. market, VinFast recently shipped its first batch of 999 cars to the country and is in the process of constructing an EV plant in North Carolina.

Vietnam aims to become a regional hub for EV production and export, with ambitions to manufacture one million EV units annually and sell 900,000 car units per year. To encourage the adoption of greener transportation, the Vietnamese Ministry of Transport has proposed incentives of up to $1,000 per EV purchase, along with exemptions or reductions in import taxes on manufacturing equipment and assembly components.

Despite the projected growth, the adoption of EVs in Vietnam faces challenges such as low incomes and inadequate charging infrastructure. To tackle this issue, the report recommends implementing a battery leasing business model, which allows consumers to rent batteries. This approach could attract taxi fleet operators and support the industry while waiting for the expansion of the charging network.