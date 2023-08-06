Vietnam Proposes Incentives for Electric Vehicles to Promote Greener Future

The Ministry of Transport in Vietnam has put forward recommendations to Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and facilitate the country’s transition towards a more environmentally friendly future. As part of these proposals, purchasers of EVs could potentially receive up to $1,000 in incentives in an effort to shift consumer behavior away from fossil fuel vehicles and decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

The ministry’s suggestions include providing incentives for various types of EVs, such as battery-powered EVs, fuel cell EVs powered by hydrogen, and solar EVs. To support the growth of the EV industry, the ministry has proposed the inclusion of EV manufacturing, assembling, and battery production in the list of industries eligible for special investment incentives. Furthermore, the ministry recommends exemptions and reductions in import taxes on equipment, production lines, complete components, and components used in the production and assembly of EVs.

The importance of developing both the EV market and the EV production industry in Vietnam is emphasized by the ministry, highlighting that favorable policies can stimulate industry growth. The proposals also include establishing standards for charging stations and implementing policies to encourage investments in charging infrastructure development.

Notably, several companies, including VinFast, EVIDA, and Vietnam Electricity (EVN), have already taken steps to develop charging stations nationwide. Additionally, global companies like Siemens, Charge, and ABB have expressed interest in investing in Vietnam’s charging infrastructure.

Currently, there are only two EV producers and assemblers in Vietnam, namely Vinfast and TMT Automobile Joint Stock Company. Vinfast offers four different electric car models with prices ranging from VND458 million to over VND2 billion. However, as the demand for EVs rises, Vietnam must expand and upgrade its charging infrastructure to meet the growing needs.

By implementing these ambitious proposals and incentives, Vietnam aims to drive the growth of its EV industry, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and make strides in achieving its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.