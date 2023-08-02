Vietnam’s Potential and Challenges in AI Development

Numerous sectors in Vietnam have embraced AI, a groundbreaking technology with vast potential for streamlining processes. As foreign firms seek to capitalize on this trend in Vietnam, they should be aware of certain challenges.

Vietnam is poised to become an AI-powered nation due to its dynamic economy, young population, and eagerness to adopt new technology. The Ministry of Information and Communications estimated that the revenue of the entire ICT industry in 2022 was $164.6 billion, indicating promising growth.

Despite this growth, Vietnam faces crucial labor shortages in AI. The country has nearly 400,000 engineers specializing in IT and over 50,000 IT students graduating each year. However, there is still a demand for more IT workers.

Vietnam has several advantages for AI development, including a fertile startup ecosystem, a young population that quickly adapts to new technology, and government initiatives that support AI development. The National Digital Transformation Program aims to promote digital transition in governance, the economy, and society. The government also aims for Vietnam to rank highly in information technology and innovation.

Vietnam’s startup ecosystem is thriving, with an increase in the number of unicorn businesses worth over $1 billion. This is due to investment in Vietnamese technology and startups, as well as a motivated workforce.

Although there are numerous opportunities for AI in Vietnam, there are also challenges. The legal system has not kept up with the necessary regulations for AI solutions. The National Strategy on Research, Development, and Application of Artificial Intelligence Until 2030 provides a broad framework but additional documents are needed for a clear path forward.

Another challenge is the lack of specialized AI expertise and abilities in Vietnam. Locating personnel with the necessary skills may be challenging for foreign firms.

Several sectors in Vietnam are already applying AI. The banking industry utilizes AI in areas such as foreign currency transactions, personal credit, and digital banking. The traffic and transport sector also heavily relies on AI for solving traffic problems and monitoring public security.

In conclusion, Vietnam offers great potential and opportunities for AI development. However, there are challenges in terms of regulations and a skilled workforce. By addressing these challenges, Vietnam can navigate the path to becoming an AI-powered nation.