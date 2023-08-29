Meteor Lights up Colorado Skies in Spectacular Display

Doorbell and security camera footage captured an awe-inspiring meteor lighting up the skies of Colorado in the early morning hours of Sunday. The event, witnessed by many across the state and a few other locations in the United States, was recorded by the American Meteor Society.

One weather enthusiast, Edward Hurrell, shared his footage of the fiery meteor streaking across the sky at approximately 3:30 a.m. The video shows the meteor flashing brightly before breaking up into smaller pieces and eventually fading from view. This captivating display of light and movement is characteristic of fireballs and “bolides,” which are exceptionally bright meteors visible over a wide area.

According to NASA, objects that cause fireballs are usually not large enough to survive passage through Earth’s atmosphere intact. As a result, they generally disintegrate or break up into smaller fragments as they travel.

While the meteor over Colorado may have been a stunning spectacle, it is a reminder of the countless wonders that occur above our heads every day. Meteor showers, such as the Perseids, provide an opportunity for sky enthusiasts to witness these celestial events firsthand.

As more individuals share their experiences and footage online, it becomes easier to appreciate the awe-inspiring beauty of meteor events and the vastness of our universe.

In conclusion, the glowing meteor that lit up the Colorado skies provided a breathtaking display that was witnessed by many. Through the power of technology, we are able to capture and share these extraordinary moments, allowing us to marvel at the wonders of our universe.

Definitions:

– Fireball: a very bright meteor that displays a brilliant light as it enters Earth’s atmosphere.

– Bolide: a type of fireball that is exceptionally bright and visible over a wide area.

[Source: Fox News Digital article by Bradford Betz]