“Fireball UFO Sightings Reported in Colorado”

Multiple videos captured a spectacular fireball falling from the sky in Colorado in the early hours of Sunday morning. This fireball, described by NASA as an unusually bright meteor, was seen by numerous eyewitnesses and reported to the American Meteor Society (AMS).

Videos of the event were sent in by several individuals, including one taken on a road between Wiggins and Roggen, west of Fort Morgan. Another video was captured near Horsetooth Mountain, west of Fort Collins. Additionally, two videos were recorded in Aurora, showing the meteor blazing across the sky at a high rate of speed.

The videos offer a striking sight of the meteor flashing brightly before breaking up into smaller pieces and fading away. At least 37 people reported sightings of the fireball to the AMS, which confirmed the event. The majority of sightings occurred between 3:30 a.m. and 3:35 a.m., concentrated in the northern half of Colorado around the Denver metro area. However, there were reports of the event as far south as Santa Fe, New Mexico, and as far north as Casper, Wyoming.

Witnesses described the fireball as a “big red fireball,” with some stating that its light illuminated entire blocks. Some even reported hearing a sound after the meteor appeared. According to the AMS, the meteor likely traveled from around Allenspark to just south of Idaho Springs in the mountains west of the Denver metro area.

Overall, the sighting of this fireball in Colorado has created a stir and captured the attention of many observers. The videos offer a rare glimpse of this extraordinary celestial event, leaving viewers in awe of the beauty and mystery of the night sky.

Source: NASA, American Meteor Society