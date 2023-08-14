OnePlus to Launch OnePlus Ace 2 Pro with Innovative “Rainwater Touch” Technology

OnePlus is all set to unveil its latest offering, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, and OnePlus China President JieLouis has revealed an exciting new feature that will be included in the device. In a recent post on his Weibo account, JieLouis introduced the “Rainwater Touch” technology, an innovation that enhances the usability of the touchscreen, even when it is wet.

JieLouis shared that when his R&D team first discussed this technology with him, he was shocked. As someone who frequently responds to messages on his phone right after washing his hands, he was greatly impressed by this feature. To demonstrate the effectiveness of the “Rainwater Touch” technology, he posted a video on Weibo showcasing how the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro can accurately register touch inputs in a simulated rainstorm, while an iPhone 14 Pro fails to do so.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and is expected to offer 24GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It will feature a 50MP primary camera on the rear and a large 5500mAh battery to keep the device powered throughout the day. Additionally, the phone will support 150W fast charging, providing a quick and efficient charging experience.

In terms of display, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will boast a 6.74-inch curved OLED screen with 1.5K resolution. The display will also have a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, ensuring vibrant and immersive visuals. The ultrasonic fingerprint scanner will be positioned 2cm higher than previous OnePlus models for improved usability.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be the first smartphone to incorporate the aerospace-grade Tiangong cooling system, designed to effectively dissipate heat and maintain optimal performance even during intense usage.

With the introduction of the “Rainwater Touch” technology and an array of impressive specifications, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is shaping up to be a highly anticipated device among smartphone enthusiasts.