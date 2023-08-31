Inkbound Receives Major Update: Introducing “The Starship of Terrors”

Last week, Shiny Shoe, the developer behind the popular game Monster Train, released a significant update for their new co-op roguelite game, Inkbound. Titled “The Starship of Terrors,” this update brings a host of new content and improvements to the game. The best part? It’s completely free.

Inkbound follows a similar gameplay loop to other roguelite games. Players choose a character class and embark on a series of turn-based combat scenarios before facing a final boss. With a total of six playable classes to choose from, each run in the game offers a unique experience. As players progress, they unlock new zones and quests, allowing them to further customize their playthrough.

One of the highlights of the update is the addition of the Starship Captain class, which emphasizes cooperation and support. While other classes have some co-op interactions, the Starship Captain takes it to another level with abilities that buff teammates and provide damage boosts. However, the class is also viable for solo play, making it a versatile addition.

The “Cabinet of Trinkets” is another exciting feature introduced in the update. Players can unlock the cabinet by purchasing it from a vendor during a run. Trinkets provide passive effects that enhance specific playstyles. For example, the “Talons of Cyn” increases the chances of encountering poison damage options and inflicts poison on an enemy with the first source of damage dealt each turn. As players progress, more trinkets become available, adding depth to the gameplay.

The update also includes improvements to the movement system and the ability to save co-op runs, making the game more accessible and enjoyable for players. With these additions and enhancements, Inkbound has become an even more engaging and rewarding experience.

Inkbound is available on PC via Steam and is currently 20% off until September 4. With its cooperative gameplay and new update, now is the perfect time to dive into the ink-filled world of Inkbound.

Sources:

– Monster Train developer Shiny Shoe

– Steam page for Inkbound

Note: This is a completely new article based on the main points of the source article. No HTML tags or images from the source were used.