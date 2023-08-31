What is BBC Studios Distribution?

BBC Studios Distribution is a commercial company owned solely by the BBC. The company operates independently from the BBC and generates profits that are reinvested into funding new BBC programs.

This distribution arm of the BBC is responsible for the global sales and distribution of BBC-produced content. It handles the licensing of television programs, films, and merchandise to other broadcasters, platforms, and businesses worldwide. BBC Studios Distribution ensures that BBC content reaches audiences around the world, making it one of the largest distributors of British television content.

With a diverse catalog of programming spanning various genres, BBC Studios Distribution offers a wide range of content for international buyers. The company represents popular BBC brands such as Doctor Who, Sherlock, Top Gear, and Planet Earth, as well as countless other beloved programs.

By licensing BBC content, BBC Studios Distribution enables broadcasters and platforms to bring quality British programming to their audiences. This not only contributes to the global reach of the BBC but also helps support the creation of new and innovative content by providing funding through the profits generated.

BBC Studios Distribution plays a vital role in the international distribution of BBC programs, making them accessible to audiences across different countries and platforms. Through its efforts, viewers worldwide can enjoy the high-quality content produced by the BBC.

