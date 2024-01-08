Victrola Unveils New Range of Audio Devices at CES 2024

Vintage audio brand Victrola made a splash at CES 2024 with the announcement of their latest lineup of audio devices. While the highlight of their showcase was the high-end Victrola Stream Sapphire turntable, which comes with a hefty price tag of $1,499, the company also introduced the more affordable Victrola Automatic turntable and the Victrola Rock Speaker Connect outdoor Bluetooth speaker.

The Victrola Stream Sapphire is a Works with Sonos turntable that takes streaming capabilities to a whole new level. Priced at nearly double the cost of its predecessors, the Stream Carbon and Stream Onyx, the Stream Sapphire offers Roon and UPnP integration, enabling users to stream records to a wide range of compatible devices, including non-Sonos Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, smartphones, and laptops. With support for 24-bit / 48kHz lossless FLAC audio, this turntable promises to deliver superior sound quality. It also boasts a sleek design, with a wooden plinth, upgraded brushless motor, and an Ortofon Blue 2M cartridge.

The more budget-friendly Victrola Automatic turntable is fully automatic and priced at $199. While it may not have Works with Sonos functionality, it supports Bluetooth connectivity and features a unique “Repeat” feature that allows users to continuously repeat a side of a vinyl record.

Lastly, Victrola introduced the Victrola Rock Speaker Connect, an outdoor Bluetooth landscape speaker that blends seamlessly into its surroundings. With the ability to pair with up to 20 speakers, built-in solar panel and USB-C charging, and a water-resistant design, this speaker is perfect for outdoor gatherings. It will be available in three colors and priced at $99.

