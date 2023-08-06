Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells Stake in MaxLinear Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. has sold 30.5% of its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. during the first quarter, according to a recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm now owns 65,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, reducing its holdings by 28,509 shares. The value of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s stake in MaxLinear is currently $2,290,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their holdings in MaxLinear. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in the company during the fourth quarter, while Invesco Ltd., American Century Companies Inc., BlackRock Inc., and Vanguard Group Inc. all increased their stakes in the first quarter. Collectively, these institutional investors and hedge funds now own 86.25% of MaxLinear’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc., traded on the NYSE under the symbol MXL, opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.9 billion and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. It has a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred-day moving average of $32.00. MaxLinear’s 1-year low is $22.25 and the 1-year high is $43.66. The company has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.87.

Analysts have recently set new price targets for MaxLinear stock. Several analysts have issued reports on the stock, with four issuing hold ratings and four issuing buy ratings. The average rating for the stock is a “Moderate Buy,” with a consensus target price of $35.30.

MaxLinear, Inc. provides communications systems-on-chip solutions for various applications worldwide. The company’s products integrate different components of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and networking layers.