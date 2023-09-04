VIAVI Solutions Inc. Announces Base Station and End-to-End Testing for Non-Terrestrial Networks

VIAVI Solutions Inc. has introduced base station and end-to-end testing capabilities that support non-terrestrial networks (NTN) and high altitude platforms (HAPs). The integration of wireless technologies with traditional terrestrial communication networks has become increasingly common, and satellite communications play a crucial role in expanding coverage. The VIAVI TM500 and TeraVM test platforms are designed to validate the conformance and performance of gNodeBs and entire networks under service link conditions of NTN and HAPs networks.

The 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) Release 17 specifications have introduced support and guidelines for NTNs, with further enhancements expected in upcoming releases. These specifications are aimed at improving the performance of NTNs, enabling convergence with terrestrial telecoms networks, and ensuring compatibility with existing 5G mobile handsets and chipsets. According to a VIAVI analysis, the growth of satellite communications is projected to result in approximately 30,000 new satellites orbiting Earth, expanding the potential of NTNs to deliver universal coverage.

The integration of satellite communication with 5G networks adds complexity to testing procedures. NTNs need to cope with the distance, speed, and mobility of satellites, high-altitude platform stations (HAPs), and user equipment (UE), while maintaining performance. Test solutions must emulate various UE mobility and fading profiles and consider the large doppler shifts caused by fast-moving satellites and airborne platforms.

To validate base stations prior to non-terrestrial deployment, the TM500 platform can emulate a high volume of devices, simulate new mobility patterns, signal propagation delays, and other conditions applicable to NTN testing. Additionally, TeraVM can emulate core network functions. These test scenarios are particularly useful for early functional tests, such as 3GPP protocol testing, and can be applied to both regenerative and transparent architectures. Further test scenarios focus on testing and optimizing the entire network end-to-end, using a real core network to validate overall performance.

NTNs offer new opportunities and partnerships for mobile and satellite operators, as well as the potential to provide connectivity to underserved and overpopulated areas, and support mission-critical applications. According to Ian Langley, Senior Vice President of the Wireless Business Unit at VIAVI, it is crucial to conduct reliable, stable, and performance testing to ensure the success of NTN deployments.

