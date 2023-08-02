Viasat Shifts Focus to Mobile Services Sector

Officials at Viasat have recently announced a strategic shift in their business focus. The company is now directing its attention towards building out its mobile services sector, based on shifting consumer habits and industry trends that indicate more growth opportunities in this area.

Viasat, initially known for providing satellite broadband services to the fixed residential market in the US, has made the deliberate decision to derive a smaller proportion of its revenues from the residential market. Instead, the company is prioritizing growth in mobile services, where it already holds a strong position.

The company’s primary target audience includes rural areas that have historically been underserved by land-based providers. Despite facing competition from startup satellite companies and fixed wireless providers, Viasat continues to be profitable due to its non-consumer businesses. Its enterprise and government contracts, worth $2.8 billion, propelled Viasat’s total revenue to $2.6 billion in the last fiscal year.

While Viasat will still accept new residential customers and support existing ones, its business strategy will now focus on enterprise and government contracts, as well as expanding its mobile broadband initiatives. What sets Viasat apart from its satellite competition is its ability to leverage its expertise in understanding market demands and designing systems tailored to the unique needs of global mobile customers.

Viasat’s mobile broadband solutions have various applications, including in-flight WiFi, business aviation, and connectivity for cars, trains, buses, and boats. The company has already generated $36 billion in revenue from mobile broadband since 2020 and anticipates this figure could reach as high as $130 billion by 2030.