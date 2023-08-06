Viasat Receives “Hold” Rating from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by five brokerages. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock as “hold,” while one has assigned a “buy” rating. The average 1-year price target for the stock is $49.80.

Analyst reports have recently discussed Viasat’s performance. Bank of America increased their price target from $79.00 to $81.00, while StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating, while Barclays increased their target price from $39.00 to $42.00.

Insider transactions at Viasat include insider Craig Andrew Miller selling 735 shares at an average price of $45.00, totaling $33,075.00. In the past three months, insiders have sold a total of 1,479 shares valued at $64,376. Corporate insiders currently own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently adjusted their holdings with regards to Viasat. Belpointe Asset Management LLC and Spire Wealth Management have acquired new stakes in the company, while Captrust Financial Advisors and Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC also acquired new stakes. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake worth $85,000.

Viasat’s stock performance shows an opening price of $28.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.38, while the 200-day moving average is $36.20. Viasat’s 52-week low is $27.34 and the 52-week high is $47.35.

As a global provider of broadband and communications products and services, Viasat offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, in-flight entertainment and aviation software services, mobile broadband services, and energy services.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice. Always do your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.