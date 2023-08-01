Viasat to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

Viasat, Inc., a global communications company, is set to reveal its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results on August 9, 2023. The announcement will be made through a letter to shareholders, which will be available on Viasat’s website.

Alongside the financial results, Viasat will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 2:30pm Pacific Time / 5:30pm Eastern Time. Interested individuals can participate in the live conference call by dialing (800) 715-9871 within the U.S. or (646) 307-1963 internationally. The conference ID to reference is 2987066.

The live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Viasat’s Investor Relations website and will be archived on the site for approximately one month following the call.

Viasat is a global communications company with offices in 24 countries. Its mission is to connect everyone and everything around the world by providing high-quality, reliable, secure, and affordable connections. Viasat aims to enable communication and connectivity for consumers, businesses, governments, and militaries.

On May 30, 2023, Viasat completed the acquisition of Inmarsat, a move that has further strengthened its position as a global communications provider.

For more information about Viasat and its work, visit their website at www.viasat.com. They can also be followed on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.