Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Viasat, Inc.

Yousif Capital Management LLC has increased its holdings in Viasat, Inc. by 11.7% during the first quarter of this year, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund now owns 42,910 shares of Viasat, which is worth $1,452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also been buying and selling shares of Viasat recently. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in the company by 6.8% during the third quarter, while BlackRock Inc. raised its stake by 2.3% during the same period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP and State Street Corp also increased their respective stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake by 27.0% during the fourth quarter.

Around 88.91% of Viasat’s stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller recently sold 735 shares of Viasat’s stock at an average price of $45.00, totaling $33,075. Following the completion of the transaction, Miller now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705.

Viasat’s stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion. Viasat reported $15.56 EPS for the last quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.41. The company is expected to post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on Viasat’s stock, with five giving it a hold rating and one giving it a buy rating. The average price target for the stock is $49.80.

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company’s Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, in-flight entertainment and aviation software services, mobile broadband services, and energy services.