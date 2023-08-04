Bank of America Expects Margin Recovery for Data Center Servicer Vertiv

Bank of America predicts that Vertiv, a data center servicer, is in a favorable position to experience gains as its margins recover from the impact of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Analyst Andrew Obin has upgraded Vertiv’s shares to buy from underperform and increased the price target by 54% to $40. This indicates the potential for an 18% increase from Thursday’s closing price.

Obin believes that Vertiv will benefit from a margin recovery and improved free cash flow generation, thanks to the adoption of AI in data centers. The demand for Vertiv’s thermal management products, driven by AI adoption, is expected to contribute to the company’s revenue growth. Furthermore, as data centers increasingly use graphics processing unit (GPU) chips for AI applications, the need for thermal management solutions is likely to grow due to the excess heat generated.

While the impact of this trend on revenue is not immediate, it is expected to support revenue growth in 2024 and beyond. Vertiv’s strong portfolio in thermal management gives it a competitive advantage in capitalizing on the AI industry. The stock has already shown significant growth, with a 2.3% increase on Friday and a surge of over 152% in 2023.

Vertiv, formerly known as Emerson Network Power, was spun out of Emerson Electric in 2016 and went public again in a SPAC deal with Platinum Equity in early 2020.