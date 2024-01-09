VeriSilicon Unveils Latest VPU IP with Enhanced Video Processing Performance

VeriSilicon, a leading semiconductor IP provider, recently introduced its state-of-the-art VC9800 series Video Processor Unit (VPU) IP, designed to strengthen its presence in the data center applications. The company aims to cater to the advanced requirements of next-generation data centers, including video transcoding servers, AI servers, virtual cloud desktops, and cloud gaming.

The VC9800 series of VPU IP boasts high performance, high throughput, and server-level multi-stream encoding and decoding capabilities. With the ability to handle up to 256 streams, it supports all mainstream video formats, including the new advanced format VVC. Through the implementation of Rapid Look Ahead encoding, the VC9800 series IP significantly enhances video quality while ensuring low memory footprint and encoding latency. Moreover, this series offers efficient transcoding solutions by enabling 8K encoding and decoding, enhanced video post-processing, and multi-channel encoding at various resolutions.

One of the key features of the VC9800 series is its seamless integration with Neural Network Processor (NPU) IP, allowing for a complete AI-video pipeline. By combining it with VeriSilicon’s Graphics Processor Unit (GPU) IP, the company delivers enhanced gaming experiences. In addition, the VC9800 series offers hardware virtualization, super resolution image enhancement, and AI-enabled encoding functions, providing effective solutions for virtual cloud desktops.

According to Wei-Jin Dai, Executive VP and GM of IP Division of VeriSilicon, the company’s advanced video transcoding technology continues to lead in the data center domain. VeriSilicon collaborates closely with global leading customers to develop comprehensive video processing subsystem solutions that meet the requirements of the latest data centers. The company has extended its video post-processing capabilities to seamlessly interact with NPUs, ensuring high accuracy. VeriSilicon has also introduced super resolution technology to the video processing subsystem, resulting in elevated image quality and improved user experiences for cloud computing and smart display applications.

