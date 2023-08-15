Exploring Interstellar Visitors with Rubin Observatory

Most comets in our sky originate from our own solar system, typically forming within the Oort cloud. However, there have been only two known objects that have come from beyond our solar system: Oumuamua and Borisov. These interstellar visitors passing through our inner solar system were discovered by chance. But with the upcoming launch of the Rubin Observatory, we can expect to detect more interstellar objects.

Stellar systems have the ability to expel debris into interstellar space. During the early stages of a system, planetary orbits can shift dramatically, leading to close encounters between asteroids and planets. Sometimes, these encounters can provide enough kinetic energy for these bodies to escape their star’s gravitational pull. While several rogue planets have been discovered, smaller objects such as asteroids and comets are more likely to escape. Therefore, interstellar bodies are scattered throughout the galaxy.

However, many interstellar objects visiting our solar system remain undiscovered. Oumuamua had a maximum magnitude of 19, while Borisov was even brighter at a magnitude of 15. These objects were detected because they passed through the inner solar system. Generally, interstellar bodies are more likely to be found in the outer regions of our solar system, making them dimmer and harder to detect.

Fortunately, the Rubin Observatory’s Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) will play a critical role in cataloging objects in our solar system. With its ability to map the visible night sky every few days, LSST will gather data on millions of objects, including asteroid belt objects, Jupiter Trojans, near-Earth objects, and Kuiper belt objects. This wealth of data will allow for precise calculations of their positions and orbits.

The Rubin Observatory team anticipates discovering dozens of interstellar visitors within the first year of operation. Through the analysis of their motion and spectra, scientists will gain insights into the origins and chemical compositions of these objects. This knowledge will contribute to a deeper understanding of the formation of planetary systems, including our own.

Just as projects searching for exoplanets revolutionized our knowledge of planetary systems, the LSST project by the Rubin Observatory is set to transform our understanding of our own solar system. The comprehensive database it creates will capture invaluable information about the Sun’s family and the occasional visitors from distant stars.