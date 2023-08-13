Ven VR Adventure Coming to PSVR 2: A Colorful Homage to 3D Platformers

Ven VR Adventure, a vibrant and colorful VR game, is paying tribute to the golden age of 3D platformers. Initially released for SteamVR headsets in December 2020, it provided simple and idyllic platforming fun. The game is now set to make its way to the Quest in August 2021, with a future implementation planned for the upcoming Playstation VR 2.

If the HDR adaptation is executed properly, the VR headset from Sony should showcase the visually stunning and idyllic backdrops of Ven VR Adventure. The developer, Monologic Games, has already proven its ability to create skillful ports for different devices with the successful Quest port.

While the game shares similarities with Crash Bandicoot in terms of its platforming mechanics and linear levels, it may not have the same level of polish and balance as Astro Bot Rescue Mission or Moss. However, with its charming and picturesque locations, as well as its challenging traps, Ven VR Adventure is likely to appeal to fans of the jump ‘n’ run genre.

Unfortunately, details regarding the release date of Ven VR Adventure for the Playstation VR 2 have not been revealed yet. As of now, Monologic Games has only hinted at the game’s page on the Playstation Store, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further updates.