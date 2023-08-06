Veeco Instruments Price Target Increased by Oppenheimer

Veeco Instruments, a semiconductor company, has had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $33.00. This new price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.94% from the current price. Other research firms, including Barclays and Northland Securities, have also raised their price targets for Veeco Instruments.

Shares of Veeco Instruments opened at $28.22 on Thursday, with a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company’s stock has a fifty-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30.

In terms of financial performance, Veeco Instruments reported earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, surpassing analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company’s net margin was 25.24% and return on equity was 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $153.50 million, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million.

Insider transactions reveal that Senior Vice President Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of Veeco Instruments’ stock. Several large investors have also increased their holdings in the company recently.

Veeco Instruments, along with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment. The company offers a range of deposition systems and packaging lithography equipment. With positive earnings and increasing price targets from research firms, Veeco Instruments is showing promising growth potential in the semiconductor industry.