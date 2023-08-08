Veeco Instruments Inc. Reports Q2 2023 Financial Results

Veeco Instruments Inc. recently announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The company recorded a revenue of $161.6 million, slightly lower than the $164.0 million reported in the same period last year. However, the company’s GAAP net loss for the quarter was $85.3 million, primarily due to a loss of $97.1 million associated with debt refinancing, in contrast to a net income of $9.7 million in Q2 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, Veeco reported a net income of $20.6 million, a slight increase from the $20.0 million reported in the same period last year.

CEO Bill Miller highlighted Veeco’s strong performance in the semiconductor sector, noting success in acquiring new customers and expanding into the laser annealing market. Miller expressed optimism about the growth opportunities for Veeco’s technologies, particularly in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence.

Looking ahead, Veeco provided guidance for the third quarter of 2023. The company expects revenue to be in the range of $155 million to $175 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share are projected to be between $0.16 and $0.27, while non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.30 to $0.40.

Veeco Instruments Inc. specializes in manufacturing semiconductor process equipment. Their technologies, including laser annealing and ion beam, are integral to the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. The company aims to optimize performance, yield, and cost-effectiveness in its offerings.

Veeco conducted a conference call to discuss the financial results, during which participants had the opportunity to join the call or access a webcast via Veeco’s investor relations website.