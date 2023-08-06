The Vaxis ATOM 600 HDMI Wireless Video Transmitter/Receiver Kit: A Versatile Solution for Video Transmission

The Vaxis ATOM 600 HDMI Wireless Video Transmitter/Receiver Kit is the latest addition to the ATOM series, succeeding the ATOM 500 series. It operates on 5.8 GHz and 2.4 GHz frequencies, enabling visually lossless video transmission and reception with less than 80 ms latency.

Featuring a range of up to 600 feet (182.88m), this kit is equipped with a bright OLED display on both the transmitter and receiver units. It allows for easy monitoring and setup adjustments. The cooling fan can also be adjusted to minimize unwanted noise during recording, ensuring a smooth audio experience.

The ATOM 600 kit is powered by L-series batteries, providing a reliable and convenient power source for extended use. It also includes a USB-C connector for firmware updates and a 5V/2A power output, offering versatile connectivity options.

One notable feature of the ATOM 600 is its compatibility with previous ATOM products from Vaxis. This allows users to combine older devices with the new kit, expanding the functionality and usability of their equipment.

The integrated dual antenna supports both 2.4 and 5.8 GHz frequencies, ensuring stronger signals and faster transfer rates. This is particularly beneficial for maintaining a stable connection in various shooting environments.

The ATOM 600 kit is compatible with all Atom ecosystem devices, including the support for Trigger Record functionality. This enables efficient and synchronized recording across multiple devices, streamlining workflows for video production teams.

The RX and TX units in the ATOM 600 kit feature HDMI inputs and outputs. The transmitter has one HDMI input and one HDMI output, while the receiver offers two HDMI outputs. Each unit weighs just 5.3 oz (150 g), making it lightweight and portable.

The Vaxis ATOM 600 HDMI Wireless Video Transmitter/Receiver Kit is available for pre-order at a price of $409 USD. Alternatively, the TX and RX units can be purchased individually for $209 USD each, providing flexibility for users with specific needs.

With its impressive features and versatility, the Vaxis ATOM 600 HDMI Wireless Video Transmitter/Receiver Kit is a reliable solution for video professionals seeking efficient and high-quality wireless video transmission.