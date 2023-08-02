VAST Data Launches Unified Data Computing Platform for AI Applications

VAST Data has unveiled its latest offering, the VAST Data Platform, a unified data computing platform specifically designed for the age of AI. This platform integrates storage, database, and virtualized compute engine services, enabling organizations to fully utilize their data and support deep learning applications.

To effectively advance AI initiatives, organizations require a data platform that streamlines data management and processing. VAST Data Platform meets this need by combining the VAST DataStore, a scalable storage architecture, with the state-of-the-art VAST DataBase and the DataEngine, a robust function execution engine.

The DataStore captures and serves unstructured natural data, while the DataBase applies structure to the information, facilitating rapid and scalable querying. The DataEngine consolidates data centers and cloud regions into a single computational framework and supports popular programming languages like SQL and Python.

This platform empowers companies to capture and analyze real-time data, enabling AI-driven organizations to tackle complex problems. Notable enterprises such as Zoom, Allen Institute, and Pixar Animation Studios are already capitalizing on the platform’s capabilities.

Although the platform is currently available, it is not yet fully comprehensive. Presently, the VAST Data Platform offers access to DataStore, DataBase, and DataSpace. The inclusion of the DataEngine is expected in 2024.

According to IDC, worldwide spending on AI-centric systems is projected to surpass $308 billion by 2026. The introduction of VAST Data Platform aims to meet the increasing demand for AI capabilities and drive innovation in the field of data computing.