VAST Data Launches AI-driven Data Computing Platform

VAST Data has introduced its new data computing platform, the VAST Data Platform, which aims to serve as the foundation for AI-assisted discovery. The platform integrates storage, database, and virtualized compute engine services to provide a scalable system tailored for the future of AI.

The VAST Data Platform is designed to handle large volumes of real-time global data, including unstructured and structured data types such as video, imagery, free text, data streams, and instrument data. Its primary objective is to bridge the gap between event-driven and data-driven architectures by enabling access to and processing of data in any private or major public cloud data center. Moreover, the platform includes queryable semantic layers to enhance natural data understanding and supports real-time continuous and recursive computation.

While previous advancements in artificial intelligence, like Large Language Models (LLMs), have showcased early AI capabilities, they are limited to routine tasks such as business reporting. The VAST Data Platform aims to go beyond this by enabling machines to capture, synthesize, and learn from data, facilitating genuine AI-driven discovery.

The platform’s AI-driven discovery capabilities have the potential to accelerate advancements in various fields, including disease research, climate change solutions, agriculture innovation, and scientific discovery. Existing data platforms are sought after by global enterprises for business intelligence and reporting applications, but they need to meet the requirements of new deep-learning applications.

At the core of the VAST Data Platform lies the Disaggregated Shared-Everything (DASE) architecture, which prioritizes natural data, rich metadata, functions, and triggers. This architecture eliminates tradeoffs in performance, capacity, scale, simplicity, and resilience, providing a solid data foundation for deep learning. Customers can add logic to the system, enabling machines to continuously and recursively enrich and understand data from the natural world.

The VAST Data Platform promises to expedite training workflows, benefiting large enterprises that demand rapid implementation of generative AI. For example, the platform allows transformer-type functions to be performed on objects stored within it, enabling transformations on training data as needed, without requiring preprocessing or consuming additional storage.

The platform comprises three main components: the VAST DataStore, a scalable storage architecture that eliminates tiering; the VAST DataBase, which applies structure to unstructured natural data, facilitating real-time analytics; and the VAST DataSpace, which provides a global namespace for accessing and processing data with high performance, ensuring strict consistency across all access points. The DataSpace can be deployed in on-premises data centers, edge environments, and leading public cloud platforms.

With its unified global DataStore, DataBase, and AI computing engine, the VAST Data Platform offers a comprehensive solution for storing, processing, and distributing both unstructured and structured data.