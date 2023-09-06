Discovery of Immense Bubble 820 Million Light Years from Earth May be Fossil-Like Remnant of Universe’s Birth

A team of astronomers led by the University of Hawaiʻi has made an unexpected discovery of an enormous bubble located 820 million light years from Earth. This bubble, named Hoʻoleilana after a term from the Hawaiian creation chant Kumulipo, is believed to be a fossil-like remnant of the early universe. The findings, published in The Astrophysical Journal, suggest that Hoʻoleilana is a result of 3D ripples known as Baryon Acoustic Oscillations (BAO) that were present in the material of the early universe.

The discovery of this massive structure, which extends to the edges of the sector of the sky being analyzed, was made using data from the Cosmicflows-4 catalog. This catalog, compiled by astronomer Brent Tully and his team, contains precise distances to galaxies and is the largest compilation of its kind to date. The researchers believe that this may be the first time a structure associated with a BAO has been identified. This discovery has the potential to enhance scientists’ understanding of galaxy evolution.

According to the Big Bang theory, during the first 400,000 years of the universe, there was a hot plasma similar to the interior of the sun. This plasma consisted of electrons separated from atomic nuclei, and regions with slightly higher density began to collapse under gravity while being pushed apart by radiation. These competing forces caused the plasma to oscillate or ripple, leaving behind enormous bubble-like structures where galaxies formed.

The researchers mapped Hoʻoleilana in three dimensions, revealing its composition and its relationship with its surroundings. They found that Hoʻoleilana encompasses other well-known structures such as the Laniākea Supercluster, which includes the Milky Way. Standing at a diameter of about 500 million light years, Laniākea is a much smaller structure compared to Hoʻoleilana.

By using simulations, the researchers confirmed that the shell structure identified as Hoʻoleilana has less than 1% probability of being a statistical accident. This discovery provides valuable insights into the properties and formation of Baryon Acoustic Oscillations, furthering our understanding of the universe’s expansion.

Sources:

– The Astrophysical Journal

– Frédéric Durillon, Animea Studio; Daniel Pomarède, IRFU, CEA University Paris-Saclay